Man seriously injured in Lake Isabella shooting

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Lake Isabella on Saturday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:32 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Cypress Avenue near Mobile Drive after receiving a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was initially listed as being in critical condition. However, KCSO said he stabilized and has been discharged from the hospital.

The department said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.