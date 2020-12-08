Man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in northwest Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 9:25 a.m., it was notified of a collision involving a pedestrian on Snow Road just west of Coffee Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway.

The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.

The department said the suspect vehicle, a pickup truck that was loaded with large boxes in the back, fled the area westbound on Snow Road after the collision. A description of the vehicle has not yet been provided.

This article will be updated if more information is provided.

