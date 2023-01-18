BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Olin Fenderson was sentenced to more than 14 years Wednesday after causing a crash on Ming Avenue that killed two passengers.

Fenderson was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after police found he was impaired by cocaine and marijuana during the crash.

Though it has been nearly two years since the deadly crash, the pain feels the same for the families of 33-year-old Daniel Davalos and 21-year-old Destiny Munoz often called Maya, who died at the scene.

“Had he thought about others before driving and had another choice and followed the law, Maya would be here today,” said Munoz’s mother, Abigail Ali.

Fenderson was speeding at around 112 to 119 mph on the night of the crash. Then the car crashed into a wooden pole splitting it in half, leaving a third passenger suffering from major injury and Fenderson losing both legs. Fenderson returned to court Wednesday in a wheelchair.

In court, Fenderson decided to apologize to the family, but Ali says it does not bring back her daughter.

“We’ll never be able to have our daughter in any way, shape or form, whether she’d be home sitting there without legs or whatever it is she we don’t have that at all,” said Ali.

However, Ali hopes this teaches all a lesson.

“To keep others safe, not only yourself you can somebody else and that’s exactly what happened in this accident,” said Ali.

Now the car will be used to prevent more crashes like this by being shown in “A Life Interrupted”, a presentation to students about the dangers of drunk and irresponsible driving. In an effort to continue to spread awareness about that night that ended two lives far too soon.