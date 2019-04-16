Man sentenced to 61 years to life for deadly Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was sentenced Tuesday to 61 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder in a shooting in Wasco last year.
Miguel Jaime, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder March 18 for shooting 51-year-old Alvin Lamont Moore during a fight.
On Sept. 1, deputies found Moore suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of 15th Street, sheriff's officials said. He died hours later at Kern Medical Center.
