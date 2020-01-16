Man sentenced to 21 months for aiding alleged cop killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of helping the accused killer of a Newman police officer in 2018 escape capture has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

A federal judge in Fresno sentenced Erik Quiroz Razo, 28, to federal prison. Razo was convicted of helping Paulo Virgen Mendoza to get to the Mexican border after allegedly killing Newman police Corporal Ronil Singh on Dec. 26, 2018.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza was found at a home near Lamont days after in a statewide manhunt.

Razo and Mendoza’s brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, were found guilty of lying to officers, helping to conceal the truck and disposing the weapon that was used in the killing of Singh during a traffic stop.

Razo and Conrado Virgen Mendoza were in the country illegally.

Conrado Virgen Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.