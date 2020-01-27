Man sentenced for making false statement in application for SNAP retailer program

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced today in federal court for making a false statement in an application to become an authorized retailer in a federal program.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Mansoor Aziz Ahmed was sentenced to 21 months in prison by the U.S. District Court today in Fresno.

Ahmed owned and operated Mufeed’s Discount & Tobacco in Bakersfield. Because of a prior felony, Ahmed was not eligible to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as an authorized retailer.

Nonetheless, Ahmed applied to participate in the program in 2015 and made a false statement on the SNAP application. The U.S. Department of Justice said he answered “no” to the question “Was any officer, owner, partner, member and/or manager convicted of any crime after June 1, 1999?”

As a result, SNAP approved Ahmed’s application and he redeemed $278,289 in SNAP benefits through his store between March 2015 and July 2017.