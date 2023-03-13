BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former medical lab representative who was fired from a $275,000-a-year job after being charged in an alleged insurance fraud scheme has filed a claim against Kern County seeking $1.6 million.

More than a dozen felony charges were dismissed last year against Brandon Williams, who had been accused of conspiring with Dr. Jason Helliwell and Tambra Head, Helliwell’s biller, to send patients for unnecessary lab testing and bill insurance companies.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, says, “The case against Mr. Williams never made it to pre-preliminary hearing due to zero evidence that supported any of the 17 charges levied against Mr. Williams.” It says the District Attorney’s office “engaged in coercion and conspiracy” as it tried to make a case against him.

Charges were dropped Oct. 4, 2022, with no conditions attached.

According to the claim, Williams was visited by District Attorney’s office investigators in 2017 whom he called back and provided “all of the information that he could, truthfully and in its entirety.” He heard nothing more from them until his home was raided the morning of Aug. 15, 2019, and he was detained for four-and-a-half hours, the claim says. He was charged two weeks later.

Williams lost his job and missed out on other job opportunities for positions paying $200,000 or more due to the charges and publicity surrounding the case, the claim says.

Charges were dropped against Head on the condition she testify truthfully if called in the case against Helliwell, prosecutors said.

Helliwell is charged with 32 felonies and has a hearing scheduled Wednesday.

According to court documents, the doctor participated in a scheme involving an in-house allergy testing machine where he allegedly ordered “frequent, and likely unnecessary, allergy tests on patients that had no complaint of allergy symptoms.”

Another alleged scheme involved an arrangement Helliwell made with a toxicology lab to send patients for unnecessary lab testing, documents said. The test consisted of a urinalysis to detect lead and mercury, but also included a comprehensive drug panel for illegal drugs.

Patients weren’t aware of the drug panel when they went in for testing, according to the documents. Their insurance companies were then billed $1,000 by the lab.