Man riding electric scooter seriously injured after struck by car in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday night after his electric scooter was struck by a car in Oildale.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:45 p.m., the man was riding his scooter in the eastbound bike lane on Roberts Lane when, for unknown reasons, he moved into the nearby vehicle lane and into the path of a Honda Accord.

As the CHP said the scooter had no lights or reflective material and was dark in color, the 26-year-old driver of the Honda didn’t see the man and struck the rear of the scooter on Roberts Lane west of Chester Avenue, causing major injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda was not injured, according to the CHP.