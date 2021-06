BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a man who went missing this week in Onyx.

Robert Chapman, 45, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday near Highway 178 and Doyle Ranch, according to a sheriff’s office release. He’s described as Native American, 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.