The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead a little over two weeks later in the Kern River, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The body of Raymond Donald Leivas, 62, was found the morning of May 20 in Weldon. Leivas was reported missing May 4 out of the Bodfish area, according to a coroner’s release.

A Kern County Search and Rescue team recovered Leivas’ body.

A cause and manner of death was not determined.