Man recovering from burns in apartment fire returns to hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man recovering from severe burns he suffered in an apartment fire last summer is back in the hospital.

Andersen was severely burned while escaping a fire that broke out at his home in the Stockdale Garden Villas apartment complex.

He spent months in the Grossman Burn Center and went home from the hospital in August after several surgeries. But after struggling to continue the healing he went back to the hospital.

Andersen's mom posts that it is actually a blessing and with the help of a feeding tube, he is finally gaining back weight.

He also had two more surgeries, bringing him to a total of 11 so far.

His family says he's getting stronger with the help of doctors and nurses and thanks the community for their prayers and asks that they keep coming.

You can follow along with Dane's recovery on the his Facebook page.