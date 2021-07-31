Man raises money for Bakersfield nonprofit by eating at Chick-fil-A for 153 consecutive days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has raised thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit by eating over 150 chicken meals.

Ben Boyles said he was sitting in the Bakersfield Chick-fil-A on Stockdale Highway when he had a “lightbulb moment.”

“I was sitting down eating a salad with some buddies, I saw a news article, of a gentleman, in Pennsylvania,” Boyles says. “He ate at Chick-fil-A 132 days in row, beating out a San Diego man of 115 days, so I was sitting there with my buddies and I said ‘I could do this, I think I can attempt this.'”

He attempted it and surpassed the previous mark.

Boyles ate at Chick-fil-A for 153 days in a row and franchisee Troy Wess offered to match his contribution, donating $100 a day to Victory Family Services totalling $15,300.

Boyles said he was inspired to support a local restaurant and support a nonprofit at the same time.

Foster care agency Victory Family Services says his donation would leave a huge impact.

Boyles said he is a creature of habit and stuck to the Southwest chicken salad for the majority of his challenge.

He says he is unsure if he will ever do it again, but encourages everyone to give it a shot and donate to something special in their communities.