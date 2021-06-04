Man proposes with help of Bakersfield Police Department officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not always a bad thing when you get pulled over by police — at least that’s what one McFarland recently woman found out.

Two Bakersfield police officers agreed to be part of a scheme to help Fabian propose to his sweetheart Christina.

The officers stopped Fabian’s car and as he played along, the officers took Fabian into custody, handcuffing him and putting him in the patrol car as Christina nervously looked on.

One officer distracted Christina as Fabian snuck up behind her on a bended knee ready to ask the big question.

After all that, she said yes.

The department said that the officers who helped Fabian were not assigned to patrol and regular service was not interrupted.