BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:44 a.m., a Toyota was traveling northbound on South Edison Road at approximately 55 mph when for unknown reasons a pedestrian walked westbound across lanes into the path of oncoming traffic. The pedestrian died at the scene and no one else was injured, according to CHP.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Ms. Escoto who fled the scene later returning, according to CHP. At this time drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factors in this crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Corner’s Office at a later time.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CHP Bakersfield at (661) 396-6600.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.