Man pleads guilty to selling drugs on dark web

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling drugs on dark web marketplaces, with some of the operations taking place in Bakersfield.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that 31-year-old Anthony Lemons pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Fresno to charges of conspiring to distribute narcotics. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13 and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The Bakersfield Police Department — along with other agencies including Homeland Security Investigations and the Los Angeles Police Department — assisted in the investigation.

According to a plea agreement, sales took place from 2013 and 2017, with activity taking place in Kern and Fresno counties, among other locations.

Lemons and several co-conspirators operating under the names PureFireMeds and HumboldtFarms sold drugs including marijuana, cocaine and oxycodone on dark websites such as Silk Road and AlphaBay, becoming one of the largest vendors in AlphaBay marketplace with tens of thousands of orders for marijuana alone, according to court documents.