Local News

Man pleads to voluntary manslaughter in brother's stabbing death

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 03:03 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 03:09 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man who faced a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his brother pleaded no contest Monday to voluntary manslaughter and faces 29 years in prison. 

Ralph Valenzuela, 32, entered the plea in connection with the killing of 30-year-old Richie Vincent Valenzuela in July. The murder charge was dismissed. 

The officers who arrested Ralph Valenzuela found an 8-inch folding knife on him, according to court documents. There was fresh blood on the blade. 

A relative told investigators both brothers consumed alcohol and illegal drugs, and that possibly played a role in what happened, the documents said. 

A detective told a family member Ralph Valenzuela was responsible for the stabbing, according to the documents. She responded, "Yeah, he called me crying saying sorry. What does that tell me?"

Officers arrived at Gage Street around 12:30 a.m. July 25 as Ralph Valenzuela placed his brother in a car, the documents said. He told police he was trying to drive Richie Valenzuela to the hospital. 

Richie Valenzuela died hours later at Kern Medical Center. 

Sentencing is set for May 14. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center