Man pleads not guilty to murder in Union Avenue stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 66-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder Friday in connection with a stabbing earlier this week.

James Jordan was ordered held on $1 million bail and is next due in court May 29.

Police said they received a report of a man down in a parking lot in the 300 block of Union Avenue at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found 43-year-old Virdy Lee Jones dead, with wounds consistent with a stabbing.

Jordan turned himself in to police at about 3:45 p.m. and was arrested following questioning.