Man pleads not guilty to murder in Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man charged with murder in a Central Bakersfield shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Marquis Candler, 30 was arrested Monday in the shooting death of 47-year-old Jamore Joseph Holliday, police said. He appeared in court wearing paper clothing, an indication he is on suicide watch.

He's next due in court April 23.

Holliday was shot at about 1:21 a.m. in the 600 block of 33rd Street, police said. He went to the 700 block of 32nd Street, where he was found dead.