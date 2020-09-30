Man pleads not guilty to murder in Beale Park shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in the shooting death of another man at Beale Park earlier this month.

Tyequez Baker, 20, also pleaded not guilty to shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and two gun charges filed in the death of Glenn Earl Henderson Jr., 26.

On Sept. 14, police were called to the northwest corner of the park at Oleander Avenue and Dracena Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. They found Henderson suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Authorities identified Baker as the suspect in Henderson’s killing on Sept. 25. He had been arrested a week earlier on other charges.

Baker is next due in court Oct. 22. Bail was set at $1.5 million.