Man pleads guilty in drug possession case

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty today in federal court to possessing methamphetamine and heroin with an intent to distribute.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Hacel Alfredo Alvarez admitted that he was storing for the purpose of distribution 21 pounds of methamphetamine and over one pound of heroin that officers found at his residence in Bakersfield during a search . The officers also found $8,980 in cash under the mattress in his bedroom.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Fresno for sentencing on May 18. He faces a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10 million fine.