BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on a wheelchair who was struck in a crash on Kern Canyon Road earlier this month has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said units responded to a crash at Kern Canyon Road and Shalane Avenue involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Nov. 2 at approximately 6:13 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 66-year-old man was riding his wheelchair northbound across Kern Canyon Road, just west of Shalane Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk, CHP said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a Nissan westbound on Kern Canyon Road, just west of Shalane Avenue, at an undetermined rate of speed, according to CHP. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the man in the wheelchair, causing him to be ejected.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical Hospital. The man later died on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:40 a.m. after succumbing to his injuries, CHP said.

Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.

This investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses with information are encouraged to contact California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area at 661-396-6600.

This is the 46th pedestrian fatality this year by KGET’s count.