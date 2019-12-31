Man on motorized bicycle injured in collision with pickup truck in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on a motorized bike suffered “moderate” injuries Monday evening after he was riding without working lights, according to CHP.

The collision happened at around 6 p.m. in the intersection of Bernard and Miller streets in East Bakersfield.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was making a left turn onto Miller Street when he collided with the motorized bicycle, sending the man on the bike to sidewalk.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, officers said.

CHP urges bicycle riders to always have working lights when riding at night, and for drivers to be aware of their surroundings on the road.