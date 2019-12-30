Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

Man on death row for double murder dies after found unresponsive in cell at San Quentin State Prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Phillip Jablonski

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man on death row for killing his wife and mother-in-law died at San Quentin State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDCR said 73-year-old Phillip Jablonski was found unresponsive in his cell at 1:10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is still being investigated. 

Jablonski was sentenced to death by a San Mateo County jury in 1994 for the murders of his mother-in-law Eva Petersen, 72, and his wife, 46-year-old Carol Spadoni, who had married him while he was in prison for murdering a previous wife in 1978, the department said. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News