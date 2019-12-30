Man on death row for double murder dies after found unresponsive in cell at San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man on death row for killing his wife and mother-in-law died at San Quentin State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDCR said 73-year-old Phillip Jablonski was found unresponsive in his cell at 1:10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Jablonski was sentenced to death by a San Mateo County jury in 1994 for the murders of his mother-in-law Eva Petersen, 72, and his wife, 46-year-old Carol Spadoni, who had married him while he was in prison for murdering a previous wife in 1978, the department said.