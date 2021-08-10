Man on bicycle suffers major injuries in collision with a vehicle on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man riding a bicycle suffered major injuries after a collision with a vehicle in East Bakersfield on Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD says the crash happened at about 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Union Avenue and 19th Street. A preliminary investigation found that the bicyclist crossed the street going westbound against a red light into the path of the vehicle that was driving southbound through a green light. BPD says the man sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital. The female driver was not injured. The woman remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Bakersfield police say speed does not appear to be a factor to the collision. Drugs or alcohol also do not appear to be factors to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.