Man missing for a week from Pine Mountain Club, sheriff’s officials say

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Keith Ping, 36, was last seen the afternoon of Oct. 17 on Glacier Drive in Pine Mountain Club, officials said. He’s described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, red hair and blue eyes.

Ping was driving a 1985 Ford F-250 pickup that is cream-colored with a maroon stripe from the front fender to the rear cab. The truck has a primer truck bed and black stock rims with California license plate 3C90116. It has a camper on truck bed.

Anyone with information regarding Ping’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.