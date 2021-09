BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a man who went missing last week in the area of North Edwards.

Travis Michael Moore was last seen Sept. 22 in the area of Claymine Road and Rosewood Boulevard, officials said. He’s described as white, 6 feet 5 inches, 205 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.