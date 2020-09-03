Man lied about crash in filing false report for insurance payout: Department of Insurance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man turned himself in at Kern County Superior Court Wednesday after investigators said he lied about being involved in a crash on Highway 99 to get an insurance payout.

David Lee Williams Jr., 27, is charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report, according to the California Department of Insurance. It said Williams filed a claim with Farmers Insurance on April 1, 2019, claiming his vehicle was hit by another vehicle while traveling north on Highway 99.

Williams and two of his passengers sought medical treatment for injuries, the Department of Insurance said. He later filed an accident report with the California Highway Patrol saying two vehicles were racing behind him and one of them struck him.

Farmers Insurance hired an accident reconstructionist who determined the damage to Williams’ vehicle was not consistent with getting hit by another vehicle at a high rate of speed, nor was it consistent with a rear-end collision.

Williams is due back in court Oct. 7.