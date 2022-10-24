BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was airlifted to Kern Medical in Bakersfield where he is being treated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time and the incident is under investigation.