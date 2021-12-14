Man left dead in rollover crash on I-5 and Old River road identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Officials identified the man left dead at the scene of the rollover crash on Interstate 5 and Old River Road Dec. 9 as Luis Fernando Salazar of Bakersfield.

Salazar, 20, was one of two passengers of a sedan that flipped upside down and landed in an orchard just after 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP reported a person impaled at the scene.

The crash also involved a carjacking. The other occupant of the sedan carjacked a good Samaritan who pulled over and tried to assist them in the crash, taking the Samaritan’s silver BMW at gunpoint, according to the CHP.

The second occupant has not yet been identified.