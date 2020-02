FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Frazier Park in November.

Bradley Demaio, 31, is known to frequent the Lebec and Santa Clarita areas, deputies said. He’s described as white, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and has several tribal tattoos on his legs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Senior Deputy Simmons at 245-3440.