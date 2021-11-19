Man killed, woman and child injured in South Union Avenue crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died and a woman and child suffered serious injuries Friday morning after the SUV they were traveling in hit a big rig on South Union Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of South Union Avenue at Jose Ramos Court were closed for four hours after the 8:50 a.m. collision, CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez said. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The man died at the scene and had not been identified.

Rodriguez said the SUV was traveling south on South Union Avenue at more than 60 mph in limited visibility due to fog as the big rig headed east across the southbound lanes.

The SUV was unable to stop and smashed into the trailer’s left side, becoming partially wedged underneath, Rodriguez said.

A woman and a girl between 2 to 3 were taken to Kern Medical, the officer said. The girl had not been secured in a car seat.