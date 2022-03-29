BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a rollover crash at Buena Vista and Harris roads in southwest Bakersfield in January has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Jonathan Edwardo Pacheco Reyna, 32, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

Just after midnight on Jan. 30, officers were dispatched to Buena Vista and Harris roads for reports of a rollover collision involving two vehicles, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When police arrived they located Reyna with major injuries in the rolled vehicle. Reyna died from his injuries at the scene.

Police later learned the vehicle Reyna was driving was stolen, according to BPD. It was determined Reyna had driven through a red light and hit the other vehicle causing the crash. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

If you have information regarding this incident please call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.