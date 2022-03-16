BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man struck and killed while riding a mini-motorcycle in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man is Jose Zarate Rodriguez, 58, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene.

Just before 8 p.m., Rodriguez was riding a motorcycle in the area of Harris and Old River roads when he was hit by a sedan, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say the mini-motorcycle was not street legal and did not have lights on at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers during the investigation, according to BPD. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.