BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian using a wheelchair was killed in a car crash at the intersection of 4th and V Streets Friday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

At almost 7 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a crash involving a vehicle and an adult male pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found the pedestrian lying on the road unresponsive.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman who drove the car is cooperating with the police on the investigation, and neither speeding, drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash, a release from the department said.

Investigators say the man was crossing the road on a wheelchair in an unmarked section when he was struck by the motorist.

Kern County Coroner’s Office will reveal the identity of the deceased at a later time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.