BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed after colliding with a tree Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Officers of the Bakersfield Police upon arrival found a Jeep SUV in the middle of the crash on the 2100 block of California Avenue and the driver, who was an adult male was found dead from his injuries.

The police found upon investigation that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on California Avenue when it veered off the road and collided with a nearby tree. The BPD cited speed as a possible factor although the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.