GLENNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic accident on SR 155 as James Dean Steiber.

Steiber, a 53-year-old male from Bakersfield, was killed on Saturday at S. Granite Road and SR 155 in in Glennville.

Just before 2 p.m., Steiber died after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding.

The California Highway Patrol is the agency investigating the crash.