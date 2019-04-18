Man killed in Taft traffic collision Thursday morning
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) -- A man died in a crash Thursday morning in Taft.
Luis Figueroa Topete, 48, died at the scene of the 7:25 a.m. crash on Gardner Field Road, south of Southlake Road, according to coroner's officials.
Topete was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle, a coroner's release said. An autopsy will be scheduled, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating.
