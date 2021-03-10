Man killed in Southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died following a shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a ShotSpotter alert went off around 9 p.m. Tuesday night on East 9th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the parking lot with major wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.