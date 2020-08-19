Man killed in southeast Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision early this morning in southeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:01 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hosking Avenue and Monitor Street after getting reports of a major-injury collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries, according to BPD. The driver of the other vehicle did not have significant injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the department said. This is the 25th fatal collision this year in Bakersfield.