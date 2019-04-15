Man killed in South Bakersfield shooting identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man killed in a shooting in South Bakersfield Saturday night has been identified.

Daniel Jeremy Macias, 24, was shot dead in the 1600 block of Panama Lane, according to the coroner's office.

Police were called to a shooting at 11:11 p.m. and found Macias sitting in a vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18, with a thin build, wearing dark-colored clothing. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 18, with dyed red hair, wearing a red and orange striped shirt.

The pair were last seen driving a 1997-2003 green or blue Dodge Ram pickup.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.