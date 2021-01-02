Man killed in solo crash on I-5 near Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Lebec on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 7:10 p.m., it received a call of a collision on northbound I-5 north of Frazier Mountain Park Road. When officers arrived, they determined that a man had been killed in a solo crash.

The department said a Toyota Forerunner was heading north on I-5 when the vehicle ended up going off the roadway on the north side, rolling down a dirt embankment and catching fire. When a CHP officer arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle completely engulfed.

The CHP said the Kern County Fire Department was alerted and personnel arrived within minutes to extinguish the flames. Crews found the man dead in the vehicle. It is believed he was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have been unrestrained, according to the CHP. The cause of the crash is under investigation.