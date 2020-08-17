Man killed in shooting on Eye Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting on Eye Street early Monday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight on Eye Street near Second Street, where officers found a 28-year-old man dead in front of a residence.

The department said it is not known what led up to the shooting and that there were no witnesses. No suspect information is available at this time.

Another man was killed in this same area earlier this month, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.