BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting last Saturday in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino.

Israel Ramirez, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot at the northwest corner of Chamberlin Avenue and Harold Way at approximately 10:53 a.m. He was transported to Kern Medical, where he later died from his injuries.

KCSO has not yet released any suspect details or information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.