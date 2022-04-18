BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon–in this case, a gun–on the 8600 block of Avila Street.

At around 11:23 p.m., officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, was pronounced dead at the scene according to coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Tommy Hernandez at (661) 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.