BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a car crash on May 8 in Rosamond.

Reynaldo P Sencio, 77, of Bakersfield, was traveling near the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Backus Road in Rosamond at approximately 6:10 p.m. when he collided with another vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt, but he died at the scene.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.