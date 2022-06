BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in south Bakersfield last month.

Augustino Tenorio Perea, 27, of Arvin, was driving on East Bell Terrace at approximately 2:35 a.m. on May 14 when he lost control of his car and rolled over, CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.