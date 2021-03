BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, just before 9:30 p.m. a man was speeding in the 6000 block of District Boulevard when he lost control of the car and crashed.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.