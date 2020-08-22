Man killed in rollover crash in Northeast Bakersfield

A man was killed Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Northeast Bakersfield.

The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Union Avenue and Bernard Street. The man was driving a truck southbound on Union Avenue before losing control for unknown reasons and crashing, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department asks anyone with information on this crash to call 661-327-7111.