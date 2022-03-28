BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man who was stuck and killed by a car on Chester Lane and California Avenue last month.

Jesus Manuel Herrera, 23, of Bakersfield died from his injuries on Feb. 27, five days after being hit by a car and transported to Kern Medical.

The Bakersfield Police Department declared the incident an accident after an investigation into his death.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Herrera stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to BPD. It was also determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not a factor in the incident.