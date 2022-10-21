BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a block wall. He was ejected from the car, according to CHP. The battery set fire.

Reardon was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials. He was the only occupant of the Tesla.

It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways were affected as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP Fort Tejon Area at 661-248-6655.